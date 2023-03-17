Email City Guide
Jacklyn is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Tanner Deleon in the studio to talk about Jacklyn.

The adoption fee for cats is normally $100 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost. Jacklyn will have a special reduced adoption fee due to her age.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Piper and Astro are looking for their forever homes
Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry...
