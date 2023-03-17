Rain chances return next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 54° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 22° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, temps will stay fairly the same. We will have a high of 56° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 36° with mostly clear skies. For Monday, we will have a high of 55° with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. We will have strong winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 45° with overcast skies. Tuesday, rain chances return to the forecast. For Tuesday, we will have a high of 70° with a 20% chance of showers and a storm or two. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 58° with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.