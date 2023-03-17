TxDOT announces paid student summer jobs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TxDOT has multiple positions open across the district for students this summer.

The jobs are for Engineering Support, Highway Maintenance Support, Equipment Mechanics, and Travel Center Support.

A paid summer position with the Texas Department of Transportation is an opportunity to explore what TxDOT has to offer the citizens of Texas, expand students’ skills, and possibly serve as a gateway to future job opportunities with the agency.

Students must be at least 16 years old, be enrolled as a student at a high school, technical school, college, or university the spring semester before the summer work period, or be currently accepted for enrollment at an institution of higher learning.

Additionally, the student must pass a pre-employment physical exam, including a drug test.

The online application can be found here.

Here is a list of jobs available:

Summer Engineering Support $19.00 hourly Full-Time/Temporary Gainesville, Graham, Wichita Falls Job ID: 2300529

Summer Maintenance Techs $18.00 hourly Full-Time/Temporary Archer City, Electra, Graham, Henrietta, Seymour, Throckmorton, Vernon, Wichita Falls Job ID: 2300536

Summer Equipment Mechanic Techs – Fleet $18.00 hourly Full-Time/Temporary Wichita Falls Job ID: 2300683

Summer Support Tech – Travel $15.00 hourly Full-Time/Temporary Gainesville Job ID: 23001126

Summer Support Tech – Travel $15.00 hourly Full-Time/Temporary Wichita Falls Job ID: 2301135



