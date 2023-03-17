Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD: Man dumps meth from car during chase

64-year-old Kevin Mark Hinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 16, 2023.
64-year-old Kevin Mark Hinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 16, 2023.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly dumped methamphetamine out of his car during a vehicle chase.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle in the 1400 block of Southwest Parkway around 4:54 p.m. Police said the suspect, identified as 64-year-old Kevin Mark Hinson, was trying to evade officers through a business parking lot when they saw him dump meth out of his window.

Court documents state Hinson was holding a clear baggie outside of his window and a white crystal-like substance came out of it.

Officers reportedly chased Hinson south on Highway 79 before he pulled into an apartment complex. Hinson was then arrested for the following charges:

  • Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
  • Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
  • Tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair

WFPD officials said investigators found meth in the floorboard of Hinson’s vehicle and in the area where he dumped it out of his car during the chase. Officers were reportedly able to find about 12.14 grams of meth.

Hinson remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $85,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged after wreck on Seymour Hwy
Two people were left with minor injuries.
2 injured after car flips on I-44
The crash happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023
3 killed in Hardeman County crash
10 units responded to a structure fire at 1107 Burkburnett Rd.
WFFD investigating fire on Burkburnett Road
Myofunctional Therapy
HEALTHWATCH: Myofunctional Therapy

Latest News

Veterans visit Love Field Airport mural
Veterans visit Love Field Airport mural
Unoccupied houses seeing an increase in fires
Unoccupied houses seeing an increase in fires
.
TxDOT reschedules four-way stop update
MSU Texas Speakers & Series presents Spencer D. Bakich
MSU Texas speaker series to present Spencer D. Bakich