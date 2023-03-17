WFPD: Man dumps meth from car during chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly dumped methamphetamine out of his car during a vehicle chase.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle in the 1400 block of Southwest Parkway around 4:54 p.m. Police said the suspect, identified as 64-year-old Kevin Mark Hinson, was trying to evade officers through a business parking lot when they saw him dump meth out of his window.

Court documents state Hinson was holding a clear baggie outside of his window and a white crystal-like substance came out of it.

Officers reportedly chased Hinson south on Highway 79 before he pulled into an apartment complex. Hinson was then arrested for the following charges:

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance

Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair

WFPD officials said investigators found meth in the floorboard of Hinson’s vehicle and in the area where he dumped it out of his car during the chase. Officers were reportedly able to find about 12.14 grams of meth.

Hinson remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $85,000.

