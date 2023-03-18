Crime of the Week: Dollar Saver Burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dollar Saver located on Sheppard Access road was burglarized for a second time this year in what police are describing as a possible string of burglaries.

“In the early morning hours, we had three suspects that forced their way into the Dollar Saver there on Sheppard Access,” WFPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Once inside the two suspects make their way behind the counter while one kicks in a door. Together the suspects stole upwards of 190 cartons of cigarettes valued at $11,400 and at least $500 in cash. As well as various items including according to Sgt. Eipper the number of cigarettes taken is a felony offense.

Sgt. Eipper said this particular burglary was similar to two other burglaries that took place just weeks before this one spanning from late Jan. to late Feb.

“Officers kind of recognized the M-O because we’ve had a couple of other places in town same kind of operation same kind of techniques of getting into the building same kind of merchandise,” Sgt. Eipper said.

The three suspects appear to be male, dressed in dark-colored clothes and all three appear to be fond of the color purple.

“It’s amazing what you can determine from video footage sometimes height, weight, their walk, their gate you know we had that capital murder that we had back in 2022 that was salved because somebody recognized the shoes being worn by the suspect,” Sgt Eipper said.

Tips on this crime can be given to Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or by calling the non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000. Tips can also now be left online, here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.