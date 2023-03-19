Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

New species of orchid found in gardens, planters in Japan

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Japan have discovered a new species of orchid.

The pink-and-white blooms of the flower are so delicate and fragile that they look like they were spun from glass.

The orchid was identified in parks, gardens and planters in Tokyo prefecture.

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)

The newly described flower is a neighbor to populations of a related orchid common in the country.

According to scientists, the discovery is an important reminder that unknown species are often living right under our noses.

The finding was published in the Journal of Plant Research.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
64-year-old Kevin Mark Hinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 16, 2023.
WFPD: Man dumps meth from car during chase
First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged after wreck on Seymour Hwy
The crash happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023
3 killed in Hardeman County crash
Crime of the Week: Dollar Saver Burglary
Crime of the Week: Dollar Saver Burglary

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA weighing Trump charges says office won’t tolerate intimidation
The workshop is held multiple times every month and free for all ages.
WFMA offers free art workshop
Crowds walk up and down Ocean Drive during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami...
Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings