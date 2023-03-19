Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured

AURORA, Colo. (KUSA) - Police in Colorado are looking for a person who allegedly shot at two boys, injuring one of them, because they were firing at passing cars with toy guns.

James Fahey is the father of an 11-year-old boy involved in the incident. He says when his son had a 10-year-old friend over Friday night, they were playing with Gel Blaster water guns in the yard. The toys shoot small, colorful water pellets that pop on impact.

Fahey says he was outside moving things in the garage when the boys made their way over to a back fence at the end of the street. The boys went through a gate onto the sidewalk of Alameda Parkway and began firing at cars.

Police say someone fired back.

Investigators say that someone was on the passenger side of a white Subaru hatchback or sedan occupied by three people. The passenger allegedly rolled down a window and shot once at the two boys.

“Out of nowhere, I heard my son yell, ‘Run!’ And I could hear someone running and then a loud bang,” Fahey said.

Police still don’t know if the weapon involved was a firearm or a pellet gun.

Fahey’s son was OK, but his friend was grazed in the leg and taken to the hospital by his parents. The 10-year-old’s parents say he will be OK, but their son is still shaken from the incident.

“Whether the person was trying to just scare the boys, shooting at them, didn’t intentionally try to shoot him or if that was his intent, either way, I think that’s ridiculous,” Fahey said.

Fahey acknowledges the boys should not have been firing at the cars but hopes all this sends a warning to other parents.

“I would say if… your children are outside with one of the Orbeez guns, I would be with them the entire time,” he said.

Police say they advise against pointing any type of gun – toy or not – at anyone, especially at night, since it’s difficult to distinguish between a real or fake weapon.

