Quick warm-up ahead of late week storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After several days of fairly cool temperatures, a taste of spring, including the chance for storms, works its way in by the middle of the week.

Tonight, parts of southeastern Texoma down toward the Dallas Metroplex are under a Freeze Warning. As we approach the spring growing season, we start to see these advisories pop up, despite the fact that the rest of the region will be experiencing cold temperatures, as well. Bundle up as lows dip down into the low to mid 20s.

Sunday is a carbon copy of Saturday with more sunshine, light south winds and cooler temperatures. We’ll manage to be a couple degrees milder in the mid 50s.

Strong winds will be the story both Monday and Tuesday. Expect south gusts topping 35 to 40 mph at times, adding to an increased wildfire threat. While Monday remains cool to somewhat mild in the upper 50s, Tuesday’s highs will take off to around 70 degrees after a few morning showers.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next seven, jumping into the lower 80s. This is all in advance of the next storm system near the end of the week.

The chance for severe storms returns to Texoma on Thursday. Timing and specific threats are still being ironed out, but it appears the eastern two thirds of our area will be at risk during the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s.

In the wake of spring storms, Friday and the weekend will be filled with sunshine and more seasonable highs around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.