WFFMA launches new program accepting SNAP benefits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Mar. 18 the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association launched their new “double up bucks” program.

For every dollar in SNAP benefits spent at the Farmer’s Market, customers will see those dollars matched with extra dollars that can be used for fresh local fruits and produce.

“What we do is, we will match every dollar spent with their snap benefits with a double up food buck, which is another dollar that we will match and then can be used for fresh produce,” said West Texas Food Access Program manager, Sarah Castro.

The WFFMA believes this program will benefit both customers and vendors pf the Farmer’s Market alike.

“Also on the farmers, also those people can have more sales because there’s more benefits that are available, and hopefully get some increased sales from that,” Scott Poenitzch, WFFMA President said. “The impact is both on a customer side as well as the grower side, and everybody around it because we’re hoping to have more traffic here for the market for all the vendors involved here today.”

This program is only offered at the Farmer’s Market on 807 Austin St.

