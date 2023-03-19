Email City Guide
WFMA offers free art workshop

The workshop is held multiple times every month and free for all ages.
By Blake Hill
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art hosted its “On The Wall” art workshop on Mar. 18.

The workshop is held multiple times every month and free for all ages. It teaches different art techniques, such as this week’s lesson: crosshatching.

Crosshatching is a form of shading by overlaying lines to create darker areas on an image.

Local artist, Daniel Juarez, led the classes this month, and will have another lesson on Mar. 25.

“I think it’s a great way to reach out to the community, and to MSU and all those students over there to get them in here and we all just kind of come as one and create this piece of art work together and we view all the art work together,” WFMA Education Coordinator, Sarah Griego said. “So it’s just a good way to get art out there to our community here in Wichita Falls.”

