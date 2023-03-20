Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged after wreck on Seymour Hwy
“The impact is both on a customer side as well as the grower side."
WFFMA launches new program accepting SNAP benefits
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Damian Walker, 33, died after saving his wife from drowning during a family trip to Puerto Rico.
Man who died saving wife from rip current honored as hero
The crash happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023
3 killed in Hardeman County crash

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023
Several agencies are working together to find Orlando Ortiz and Jeffrey Marrero. Sheriff Grady...
2 men missing after anchor mishap, young girls left alone on boat, authorities say
LIVE: Biden hosts Nowruz reception
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives an update on human rights during a briefing Monday at...
US: War crimes on all sides in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump’s call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters