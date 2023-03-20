City of WF utility collections drive-thru temporarily closed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls utility collections drive-thru has temporarily closed while construction on the west side of Memorial Auditorium is underway.

City officials said water customers may still park and walk up to the kiosk and make a payment.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time,” City of Wichita Falls officials said in a news release.

If anyone needs assistance during business hours, call (940) 761-7414.

