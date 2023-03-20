Email City Guide
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run

Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARROLD, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a Harrold man was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday morning near U.S. 287.

The Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and found 76-year-old Mitchell Raines on the ground in the right lane of southbound U.S. 287. Raines reportedly lived about 300 yards south of the highway.

Texas DPS said a preliminary investigation indicates a southbound vehicle struck Raines and then failed to stop. He was declared dead by the local Justice of the Peace.

Law enforcement is reportedly investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.

