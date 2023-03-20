One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was left in critical condition on Monday after a crash in the 2300 block of East Central Freeway, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Officers responded to the wreck around 12:43 p.m. Witnesses reportedly said a 2016 Hyundai Veloster attempted to pass a semi when a gust of wind blew the vehicle off the road.
Police said the Hyundai struck a guardrail crossing, causing a “violent” crash. The 26-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. WFPD officials said they were not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver was taken to United Regional in critical condition.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.