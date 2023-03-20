Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway

The driver was taken to United Regional.
The driver was taken to United Regional.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was left in critical condition on Monday after a crash in the 2300 block of East Central Freeway, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Officers responded to the wreck around 12:43 p.m. Witnesses reportedly said a 2016 Hyundai Veloster attempted to pass a semi when a gust of wind blew the vehicle off the road.

Police said the Hyundai struck a guardrail crossing, causing a “violent” crash. The 26-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. WFPD officials said they were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to United Regional in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged after wreck on Seymour Hwy
“The impact is both on a customer side as well as the grower side."
WFFMA launches new program accepting SNAP benefits
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Damian Walker, 33, died after saving his wife from drowning during a family trip to Puerto Rico.
Man who died saving wife from rip current honored as hero

Latest News

SAFB to host Retiree Appreciation Day
Sheppard AFB to host Retiree Appreciation Day
“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time."
City of WF utility collections drive-thru temporarily closed
In the past, this campaign was referred to as Warrant Roundup.
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
Sheppard AFB to hold their first Retiree Appreciation Day since 2018
SAFB Retiree Interview