One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was left in critical condition on Monday after a crash in the 2300 block of East Central Freeway, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Officers responded to the wreck around 12:43 p.m. Witnesses reportedly said a 2016 Hyundai Veloster attempted to pass a semi when a gust of wind blew the vehicle off the road.

Police said the Hyundai struck a guardrail crossing, causing a “violent” crash. The 26-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. WFPD officials said they were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to United Regional in critical condition.

