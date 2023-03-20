Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sheppard AFB to host Retiree Appreciation Day

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sheppard AFB Retiree Activities Office is organizing their first Retiree Appreciation Day since 2018.

The event will take place Saturday, Mar. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheppard AFB Event Center.

Vendors will be present to assist in questions regarding Tricare, Retiree benefits, BCBS, Commissary, and more. Every retiree will also receive a raffle ticket with hopes that each one will be able to receive a gift.

For more information, you can see the Sheppard AFB Retiree Activities Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged after wreck on Seymour Hwy
“The impact is both on a customer side as well as the grower side."
WFFMA launches new program accepting SNAP benefits
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Damian Walker, 33, died after saving his wife from drowning during a family trip to Puerto Rico.
Man who died saving wife from rip current honored as hero

Latest News

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time."
City of WF utility collections drive-thru temporarily closed
In the past, this campaign was referred to as Warrant Roundup.
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
Sheppard AFB to hold their first Retiree Appreciation Day since 2018
SAFB Retiree Interview
23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting