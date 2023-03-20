Email City Guide
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins

By Blake Hill, Spencer R. Smith and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement agencies and courts statewide are participating in the 2023 Texas Court Case Resolution Campaign Week from March 19-25.

The campaign is designed to target defendants with outstanding cases in participating jurisdictions including numerous counties, and justices of the peace and municipal courts.

In the past, this campaign was referred to as Warrant Roundup and has been renamed to reflect its new approach. Rather than rounding up criminals, the campaign is here to allow anyone with an outstanding class C warrant to resolve their case without the fear of being arrested.

“We’re human, people forget,” Wichita Falls Court Administrator Stan Horton said. “You forget you got a ticket, or you forget ‘hey I thought I made that payment.’ That’s one of the reasons for this window of opportunity, we understand, I understand. I’m the court administrator and the city marshal, I understand people forget. All we’re asking is people contact us, let’s get back on the books.”

Under Texas law, individuals appearing before a court and making a good-faith effort to resolve outstanding class C cases are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

For more information, call the Wichita Falls Municipal Court at (940) 761-7880.

