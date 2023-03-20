Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report

(Gray News) - Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday to “quash the special purpose grand jury report” in Fulton County.

The 483-page filing, listed on the Superior Court’s website, seeks to prevent the use of any evidence collected by the special grand jury, as well as seeking to disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In the filing, the attorneys cite the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments and Georgia law. Among the claims, the filing says the jury was improperly designated a criminal investigative body and improperly compelled out-of-state witnesses.

Donald Trump claimed his arrest is imminent as a grand jury investigates an alleged hush money scheme. (CNN, POOL, KTUL, FOX, "TRUTH SOCIAL," STORMY DANIELS)

The special grand jury was impaneled to investigate whether Trump broke Georgia law related to his actions after the 2020 presidential election and was supervised by Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

Among those who gave testimony were Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, as well as several Georgia officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

The action comes amid speculation that the Manhattan DA is about to indict Trump in a separate case in New York.

