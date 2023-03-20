Email City Guide
WFPD arrests man for February shooting

23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man over the weekend for a shooting in February that left one person injured.

23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass.

On Feb. 21, 2023, police responded to a motel in the 600 block of Central Freeway East around 2 a.m. on in reference to a gunshots call. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in the front seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Witnesses reportedly told police the victim told them he had been shot. They were also able to provide photographs of Parker as he was loading up a vehicle to leave the scene.

Court documents state Parker was yelling at witnesses out of the window of the vehicle and yelled something about a gunshot.

Officers then reportedly located the crime scene inside a room of the motel where the door was left open. They saw a gunshot that had gone through the door and fresh blood was found nearby. A .40 caliber cartridge case was found at the foot of the bed.

Court documents state the victim had an entry and exit wound through his left thigh. Witnesses reportedly believed the suspect was Parker, and hotel records showed the crime scene room was rented by him.

Parker remains jailed in Wichita County on a $25,500 bond, as well as a federal hold from U.S. Marshals.

