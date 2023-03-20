Wichita County judge discusses Staley trial cost

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The James Staley III trial over the murder of Wilder McDaniel lasted over two weeks, where Staley was found guilty of capital murder.

Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said the county still isn’t sure of the exact dollar amount that the trial cost, but said it would be more than $100,000. Judge Johnson also said the state has a program to help reimburse some of those costs.

“Right now we are still getting invoices and bills coming in from the cost associated with that trial, right now we’re around $100,000 for the cost to the county. Now thankfully, we have a grant that we received from the state of Texas that will reimburse us for a lot, probably not all, but a lot of those costs,” Judge Johnson said.

The exact amount for that grant has not been determined, as parts of the total cost have not been billed to the county yet but are expected to cover a significant portion of the budget.

The county works large trials like this into its yearly budget and receives advice from the district attorney on what the cost will look like.

“We just look and if we know there are going to be capital murder trials, especially... Or other big trials that we know are going to be expensive I’ll try to build those in ahead of time. These types of trials that we know are going to have the big expenses typically don’t come out of nowhere,” Johnson said.

The county is still on track to land within its predicted budget for the trial, and according to Judge Johnson the grant from the state of Texas should help keep it that way.

