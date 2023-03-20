Windy, warm ahead of late-week storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Signs of spring return to the forecast this week. Unfortunately, it means more wind and the threat for severe weather, as well.

Tonight won’t be as cold as Saturday night, but you’ll still want the heavier jacket when heading off to work or school. Look for lows in the mid 30s out the door in the morning.

The first of two gusty days kicks off the work week. Under a few scattered clouds on your Monday, south winds may top 35 mph at times, adding to an elevated wildfire risk. Temperatures will nudge up just a touch to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday morning, we could see a couple spotty showers, but they should be gone by lunchtime. What won’t be gone is the winds. Tuesday’s winds may also top 35 mph throughout the day. This time, it will push highs into the lower 70s!

Wednesday doesn’t look as windy, but it will be quite a bit warmer. 80-degree temperatures are likely for most of Texoma by the afternoon. A stray shower will also be possible later that evening.

Our next opportunity for storms arrives by Thursday. A strong cold front sweeps through the region during the afternoon and evening hours, helping to kick off a wave of severe storms with all threats being possible. As of now, it appears those along and east of Hwy 283 will have the greatest chance at seeing severe weather. Throughout the day leading up to storms, we’ll see added clouds, a bit of a southwest breeze, stray showers and highs in the mid 70s.

Behind the front, the weather levels off for Friday into the weekend. We’ll enjoy plentiful sunshine and highs hovering around 70 degrees.

