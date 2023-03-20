Windy Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong south and southwesterly winds will continue this week as a few storm systems head in our direction. These winds will gust above 30 at times. Temperatures will also warm back up starting Tuesday as highs get back into the 70s. We’ll see 80s on Wednesday! There may be a few light showers around tonight and very early Tuesday morning. Our next best chance for rain and storms comes Thursday.

