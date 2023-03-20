Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Windy Weather

Expect lots of windy weather this week with an active storm track in the area.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong south and southwesterly winds will continue this week as a few storm systems head in our direction. These winds will gust above 30 at times. Temperatures will also warm back up starting Tuesday as highs get back into the 70s. We’ll see 80s on Wednesday! There may be a few light showers around tonight and very early Tuesday morning. Our next best chance for rain and storms comes Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged after wreck on Seymour Hwy
“The impact is both on a customer side as well as the grower side."
WFFMA launches new program accepting SNAP benefits
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map
Damian Walker, 33, died after saving his wife from drowning during a family trip to Puerto Rico.
Man who died saving wife from rip current honored as hero

Latest News

Windy and Warmer with a Few Rain Chances
Windy and Warmer with a Few Rain Chances
Windy, warm ahead of late-week storms
Quick warm-up ahead of late week storms
Rain chances return next week