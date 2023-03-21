Email City Guide
Backdoor Theatre to host auditions for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre is hosting auditions for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” on March 26 and 27.

On Sunday, March 26, the auditions will be at 4 p.m.

On Monday, March 27, the auditions will be at 6:30 p.m.

Backdoor Theatre’s annual Summer Youth Musical is a 50-year tradition. The musical is open to those currently in 6th through 12th grade.

Adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is an action-packed mythical adventure worthy of the gods.

Callbacks will be Tuesday, March 28 in the evening if needed.

More information on the musical can be found here.

