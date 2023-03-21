Backdoor Theatre to host auditions for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre is hosting auditions for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” on March 26 and 27.

On Sunday, March 26, the auditions will be at 4 p.m.

On Monday, March 27, the auditions will be at 6:30 p.m.

Backdoor Theatre’s annual Summer Youth Musical is a 50-year tradition. The musical is open to those currently in 6th through 12th grade.

Adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is an action-packed mythical adventure worthy of the gods.

Callbacks will be Tuesday, March 28 in the evening if needed.

More information on the musical can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.