Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year competes in Austin
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nathaniel Dyches, for The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls, is in Austin for the Texas Youth of the Year competition.
Dyches will be reciting a three-minute speech and will have a twelve-minute question-and-answer interview.
Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls posted on their Facebook that Dyches went back for round 1 of interviews around 9 a.m. on March 20.
