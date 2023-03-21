FallsRide hours changed through April 14

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is modifying FallsRide hours due to an employee shortage.

The changes will start on March 22 and last until April 14. Bus service times can be found below:

Eastside, Central, North, and Connector Routes modified service of 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southeast and Southwest modified service of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sheppard Express and The Night Crawler will remain in service

The FallsRide Saturday service remains unchanged

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for the city of Wichita Falls should head to the city’s employment website.

