Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, while the tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Scenic Fruit Company has issued a recall for frozen strawberries and an organic tropical blend due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, while the tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.

The following products are part of the recall:

  • Simply Nature organic strawberries with the UPC 4099100256222 and best by date of 6/14/2024
  • Vital Choice organic strawberries with the UPC 834297005024 and best by date of 5/20/2024
  • Kirkland Signature organic strawberries with the UPC 96619140404 and best by date of 10/8/2024
  • Made With organic strawberries with the UPC 814343021390 and best by date of 11/20/2024
  • PCC Community Markets organic strawberries with the UPC 22827109469 and best by date of 10/29/2024
  • Trader Joe’s organic tropical fruit blend pineapple, bananas, strawberries & mango with the UPC 00511919

While Hepatitis A has not been detected on these products, anyone with these products should return it to their local store for a refund out of an abundance of caution.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

According to the FDA, illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors

Latest News

WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘I thought I had died’
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden to designate national monuments in Nevada, Texas
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on bank failures: ‘This is different from 2008.’
Yellen: Bank failures not like 2008
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, 35, says he has no regrets about his vaccination status...
Djokovic says he doesn't regret not getting vaccine