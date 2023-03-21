Email City Guide
Man accused of crashing into child’s bedroom while driving drunk, police say

Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old escaped with minor injuries when a man accused of driving drunk crashed into the child’s bedroom in Florida overnight Thursday, police said.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home. Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can also be seen inside the house.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested the driver, identified as 64-year-old George Henry King.

According to police, King backed out of a driveway across the street and continued in reverse, crashing into the house.

“He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road,” Stoker said.

She said the 12-year-old boy sustained “cuts and bruises” when the wall collapsed but that it could have been worse.

“Previously, his brother had slept in a bed against the wall the man crashed through,” Stoker said.

King was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage, according to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

