River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center will be hosting the Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event Mar. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 21 and up.

The event will include learning all about low-tech aquascape aquariums through hands-on science activities. You will be able to build and take home your own aquascape with live plants and critters and take a tour of RBNC’s aquascape tanks.

Beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres will be included with an admission of $20 for RBNC members and $20 for non-members.

You can sign up for the event on the River Bend Nature Center website.

