Storm chances return Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, rain chances remain in the forecast. For Tuesday, we will have a high of 78° with a 20% chance of showers. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 61° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 83° with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 64° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a 60% chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 53° with thunderstorms continuing. Friday, we will have a high of 71° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 44° with mostly clear skies.

