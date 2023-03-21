Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storm chances return Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, rain chances remain in the forecast. For Tuesday, we will have a high of 78° with a 20% chance of showers. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 61° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 83° with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 64° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a 60% chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 53° with thunderstorms continuing. Friday, we will have a high of 71° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 44° with mostly clear skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
"trials that we know are going to have the big expenses typically don’t come out of nowhere.”
Wichita County judge discusses Staley trial cost

Latest News

Windy and Warmer with a Few Rain Chances
Windy Weather
Windy and Warmer with a Few Rain Chances
Windy and Warmer with a Few Rain Chances
weather
Storm chances return Thursday
Windy, warm ahead of late-week storms