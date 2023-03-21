Two teachers fired by WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Fall ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to terminate the contracts of Jeremiah Taylor and Mel Martinez at the school board meeting on March 21.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said this decision was made based on separate incident reports involving both teachers.

Jeremiah Taylor was charged with a felony back in November 2022, but that charge was dismissed in February.

According to a press release sent to us by Mel Martinez, he was accused of violent non-sexual abuse of students in October 2022.

According to Martinez, he was then suspended from teaching while an investigation was underway and after five months local police and prosecutors dismissed the case. Martinez was never arrested or charged, yet his contract was still terminated by the WFISD Board of Trustees.

Doctor Lee said both teachers have the option to appeal the board’s decision.

