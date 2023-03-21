Email City Guide
Ukrainian troops wrap U.S. training on Patriot missile system

Fort Sill housed multiple Ukrainian soldiers training on the Patriot missile system.
Fort Sill housed multiple Ukrainian soldiers training on the Patriot missile system.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ukrainian troops are wrapping up their training on the U.S. Patriot Missile system on Fort Sill in Oklahoma, according to the base’s Commanding General.

Tuesday marked the first time U.S. Army officials let members of the media see the training since the soldiers arrived -- and seeing as the Ukrainians will be leaving in the coming days, it seems like it will be the only time.

The Commanding General of Fort Sill says 65 Ukrainian soldiers have spent 600 hours training here since January 15. The schedule was around six days a week for 10 to 11 hours a day, according to senior officials at the base.

A senior Fort Sill official said they were able to speed up parts of the training and add more specialized training because of the soldiers’ previous knowledge.

The Ukrainians will head to Europe after their training is complete, where they’ll get to train on the actual Patriot Missile that will be going to Ukraine, according to officials.

