Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Warm Breezes with Storms by Thursday

A storm system brings wind, warm weather, and thunderstorms to the forecast.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds push temperatures into the 80s Wednesday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The south winds will also help pull warm, moist, air into Texoma from the Gulf of Mexico. A storm system, cool front, and dryline will all be present by Thursday afternoon, helping to produce thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Heavy rain may also occur, especially Thursday night. This doesn’t look like a big severe weather event for us, but some of the stronger storms may produce hail and high winds.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors

Latest News

Springtime Weather Returns
Springtime Weather Returns
Storm chances return Thursday
Windy and Warmer with a Few Rain Chances
Windy Weather
Windy and Warmer with a Few Rain Chances
Windy and Warmer with a Few Rain Chances