Warm Breezes with Storms by Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds push temperatures into the 80s Wednesday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The south winds will also help pull warm, moist, air into Texoma from the Gulf of Mexico. A storm system, cool front, and dryline will all be present by Thursday afternoon, helping to produce thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Heavy rain may also occur, especially Thursday night. This doesn’t look like a big severe weather event for us, but some of the stronger storms may produce hail and high winds.

