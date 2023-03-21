Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF Parks and Recreation host construction ceremony

WF Parks and Recreation host construction ceremony
WF Parks and Recreation host construction ceremony
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department held a grand re-opening ceremony to celebrate the additions to the Wichita Falls Sports Complex.

The complex on Sheppard Access Road will now be able to hold more tournaments at the complex.

Wichita Falls City Council approved the construction of the sports fields in September 2022.

“One of the biggest things is it’s not just softball or baseball that we can do out here. We’ll be able to utilize this for multiple sports,” Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Athletic Coordinator, Travis Pence said. “There are multiple sports we can utilize and bring in here and hopefully take advantage of.”

Since its approval by the city council, there has been a lot of time and resources put into this project.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run
First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Man charged after wreck on Seymour Hwy
“The impact is both on a customer side as well as the grower side."
WFFMA launches new program accepting SNAP benefits

Latest News

WFISD discuss staff and school colors at school board meeting
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run
"trials that we know are going to have the big expenses typically don’t come out of nowhere.”
Wichita County judge discusses Staley trial cost