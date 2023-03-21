WF Parks and Recreation host construction ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department held a grand re-opening ceremony to celebrate the additions to the Wichita Falls Sports Complex.

The complex on Sheppard Access Road will now be able to hold more tournaments at the complex.

Wichita Falls City Council approved the construction of the sports fields in September 2022.

“One of the biggest things is it’s not just softball or baseball that we can do out here. We’ll be able to utilize this for multiple sports,” Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Athletic Coordinator, Travis Pence said. “There are multiple sports we can utilize and bring in here and hopefully take advantage of.”

Since its approval by the city council, there has been a lot of time and resources put into this project.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.