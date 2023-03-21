WF Public Library to host Texas storm chaser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library will host Texas storm chaser, Chelsea Burnett, on Wednesday, March 22 at 5 p.m.

Burnett will talk about some of her close calls while chasing tornadoes, during this free event.

Burnett will also discuss weather phenomena such as severe thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and flooding.

The library will provide a door prize for one lucky program attendee: a Severe Weather Kit containing a water filtration system, solar-powered lantern, and a thermal blanket, among other things.

Weather is an unstable force of nature, and Burnett will explore what causes weather and storms and showcase local examples with National Weather Service data.

“It’s always a good idea to be prepared for crazy weather,” said Jana Hausburg, Library Administrator. “We know how quickly skies can change in Wichita Falls!”

More information can be found here.

