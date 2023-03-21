Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF Public Library to host Texas storm chaser

WF Public Library to host storm chaser
WF Public Library to host storm chaser(Wichita Falls Public Library)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library will host Texas storm chaser, Chelsea Burnett, on Wednesday, March 22 at 5 p.m.

Burnett will talk about some of her close calls while chasing tornadoes, during this free event.

Burnett will also discuss weather phenomena such as severe thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and flooding.

The library will provide a door prize for one lucky program attendee: a Severe Weather Kit containing a water filtration system, solar-powered lantern, and a thermal blanket, among other things.

Weather is an unstable force of nature, and Burnett will explore what causes weather and storms and showcase local examples with National Weather Service data.

“It’s always a good idea to be prepared for crazy weather,” said Jana Hausburg, Library Administrator. “We know how quickly skies can change in Wichita Falls!”

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors

Latest News

The City of Wichita Falls is modifying FallsRide hours due to an employee shortage.
FallsRide hours changed through April 14
RBNC to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
Fort Sill housed multiple Ukrainian soldiers training on the Patriot missile system.
Ukrainian troops wrap U.S. training on Patriot missile system