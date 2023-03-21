WFISD discuss mascots and school colors at school board meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls School Board meeting at the WFISD Education Center was held on March 20.

The school board is in closed session and was anticipated that it would be a long discussion period because of everything that was on the agenda.

They are discussing possible actions to be taken on multiple Wichita Falls ISD staff, from reviewing evaluations to determining possible reassignments, renewal of contracts, discipline, or dismissal actions as well.

The board is also consulting with their district attorney concerning legal issues related to bond issuance and expenditure as well as legal issues related to the new high schools’ mascot and school colors.

A lot of public comments took place during the open session of the meeting in regard to the new mascots and school colors. There were people vouching to keep the old mascots and colors wanting to keep the tradition that generations have gone through, saying changing it would diminish the history that was built over so many years, and also questioning the process in which the new mascots and colors were chosen. Some of those who spoke in the open session are calling for an election to be held that everyone can vote on.

Other people in the meeting said the voting process was fair, and the kids who will be going to the new high schools voted on what they wanted. They say that decisions shouldn’t be taken away from students by alumni and that the board shouldn’t have to continue to go back and forth on this when the future of the kids’ education should be the number one priority.

The board did not say if any action would be taken but the reason why their closed session is lasting so long is that they are weighing every option and talking through the possibilities.

