Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD officer wins at tactical event

WFPD officer wins at tactical event
WFPD officer wins at tactical event(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department Officer Saravane won second place at the tactical games regional event.

It was held over the weekend in Florence, Texas and those who competed were tested on their skills and readiness.

Military, law enforcement, competition shooters, or civilian gun enthusiasts all came together to find weaknesses and test gear in the most stressful environment.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
23-year-old Dustin Jared Parker was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 18, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for February shooting
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors

Latest News

River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
RBNC to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year competes in Austin
Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year competes in Austin
Atmos Energy donates $1000 to the Arts Council's Imagination Library Program
Atmos Energy donates to the Arts Council program