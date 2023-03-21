WFPD officer wins at tactical event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department Officer Saravane won second place at the tactical games regional event.

It was held over the weekend in Florence, Texas and those who competed were tested on their skills and readiness.

Military, law enforcement, competition shooters, or civilian gun enthusiasts all came together to find weaknesses and test gear in the most stressful environment.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.