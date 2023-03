Over 40 employers to attend Ring in the Spring Job Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas will host over 40 employers at the Ring in the Spring Job Fair on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The fair will happen at Region 9 ESC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a free community event for anyone looking for work and allows job seekers to meet with hiring managers face-to-face.

“Employers rely on us to connect them with quality candidates, and a job fair like this one is a great way to alleviate some of the uncertainty that comes with reviewing applications cold,” Lisa McDaniel, Executive Director at Workforce Solutions North Texas, said in a news release. “Meeting candidates at a job fair can be like mini-interviews for both the employer and the job seeker, not just a meet-and-greet. We have found that this is a great way for both to find a good fit.”

No registration is required. Workforce Solutions North Texas encourages job seekers to prepare in advance to ensure they make a great first impression.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending this event, or how to interact effectively with employers, you can call the Workforce Solutions North Texas Employment Services Team at (940) 322-1801, option 2, or visit their office in the Galaxy Center at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, entrance five, during business hours Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following employers will present at the job fair:

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys and Girls Clubs

Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, Inc

Children’s Corner Daycare

City Of Wichita Falls

Clinics of North Texas

Comanche Red River Hotel Casino

Eagle Rail Car

Express Employment

First Command

Fort Sill National Bank (FSNB)

Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls

Health & Human Services Commission (HHSC)

Helen Farabee Centers

KPC Promise Hospital

Midwestern State University

MyStaf

NAF

North Texas State Hospital

Numunu Staffing

O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

Outreach Health Services

Red River Hospital

Region 9 ESC

Region 9 ESC Adult Education

Sevita (formerly D&S Residential)

Spherion Staffing

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ)

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Tower Extrusions

Townsquare Media

United Regional School of Medical Laboratory Science

United Supermarkets & Market Street

Vernon College

Wichita County

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office

Wilbarger General Hospital

Work Services Corporation

YMCA of Wichita Falls

