Over 40 employers to attend Ring in the Spring Job Fair
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas will host over 40 employers at the Ring in the Spring Job Fair on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
The fair will happen at Region 9 ESC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a free community event for anyone looking for work and allows job seekers to meet with hiring managers face-to-face.
“Employers rely on us to connect them with quality candidates, and a job fair like this one is a great way to alleviate some of the uncertainty that comes with reviewing applications cold,” Lisa McDaniel, Executive Director at Workforce Solutions North Texas, said in a news release. “Meeting candidates at a job fair can be like mini-interviews for both the employer and the job seeker, not just a meet-and-greet. We have found that this is a great way for both to find a good fit.”
No registration is required. Workforce Solutions North Texas encourages job seekers to prepare in advance to ensure they make a great first impression.
If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending this event, or how to interact effectively with employers, you can call the Workforce Solutions North Texas Employment Services Team at (940) 322-1801, option 2, or visit their office in the Galaxy Center at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, entrance five, during business hours Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following employers will present at the job fair:
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Boys and Girls Clubs
- Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, Inc
- Children’s Corner Daycare
- City Of Wichita Falls
- Clinics of North Texas
- Comanche Red River Hotel Casino
- Eagle Rail Car
- Express Employment
- First Command
- Fort Sill National Bank (FSNB)
- Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls
- Health & Human Services Commission (HHSC)
- Helen Farabee Centers
- KPC Promise Hospital
- Midwestern State University
- MyStaf
- NAF
- North Texas State Hospital
- Numunu Staffing
- O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC
- Outreach Health Services
- Red River Hospital
- Region 9 ESC
- Region 9 ESC Adult Education
- Sevita (formerly D&S Residential)
- Spherion Staffing
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ)
- Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Tower Extrusions
- Townsquare Media
- United Regional School of Medical Laboratory Science
- United Supermarkets & Market Street
- Vernon College
- Wichita County
- Wichita County Sheriff’s Office
- Wilbarger General Hospital
- Work Services Corporation
- YMCA of Wichita Falls
