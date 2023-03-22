Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Jeffrey Lyde indicted on new charges

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde appears in court.
Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde appears in court.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County grand jury indicted suspended sheriff Jeffrey Lyde on Monday for four new charges.

The new charges include two counts of official oppression and two counts of tampering with a governmental record.

The official oppression charges come after Lyde is alleged to have kept two people jailed unlawfully after a magistrate had determined there was no probable cause for their arrest.

The tampering with a governmental record charges allege Lyde concealed and impaired the availability of an “affidavit for warrant of arrest and detention” of the two people who were jailed. The affidavit reportedly found no probable cause for their arrests existed.

Lyde was suspended as Clay County sheriff in late February of 2023 by Judge Lee Gabrielle, senior justice of the Texas Second Court of Appeals. The motion will stand until a decision is made on a petition to remove him from office.

The petition came following charges filed against Lyde for official oppression in early January of 2023.

Former constable Sydney Kirk Horton was chosen as interim sheriff by Judge Gabrielle from a pool of eight people.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teachers fired by WFISD
Two teachers fired by WFISD
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run

Latest News

MSU Texas Speakers & Series presents Spencer D. Bakich
MSU Texas speaker series presents Spencer D. Bakich
"The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical"
Backdoor Theatre to host auditions for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”
Two teachers fired by WFISD
Two teachers fired by WFISD
City Council announces hazardous structure demolition