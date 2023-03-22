Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Legacy Dinner to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs

By Dakota Mize
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Mavericks and Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Clubs Alumni and Friends will host their Legacy Dinner and Auction on April 6, 2023.

The event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls by funding scholarships and other support to kids in the program.

It will happen at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and doors will open at 5 p.m., with meals served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 each or $400 for a table of eight. Auction items, door prizes and raffle items will be available.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teachers fired by WFISD
Two teachers fired by WFISD
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run

Latest News

The fair will happen at Region 9 ESC on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Over 40 employers to attend Ring in the Spring Job Fair
Legacy Dinner to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs
Legacy Dinner to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs
Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde appears in court.
Jeffrey Lyde indicted on new charges
MSU Texas Speakers & Series presents Spencer D. Bakich
MSU Texas speaker series presents Spencer D. Bakich