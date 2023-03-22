Legacy Dinner to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Mavericks and Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Clubs Alumni and Friends will host their Legacy Dinner and Auction on April 6, 2023.

The event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls by funding scholarships and other support to kids in the program.

It will happen at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and doors will open at 5 p.m., with meals served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 each or $400 for a table of eight. Auction items, door prizes and raffle items will be available.

For more information, click here.

