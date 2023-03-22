Email City Guide
MSU Texas speaker series presents Spencer D. Bakich

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Speakers & Issues Series at Midwestern State University presented international studies expert and military strategist Spencer D. Bakich.

Bakich talked at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas at 7 p.m. on March 21.

His topic was “Counterinsurgency in Iraq and Afghanistan: Strategy and History.”

Bakich is a professor of international studies and the director of the National Security Program at the Virginia Military Institute. He is the author of Success and Failure in Limited War: Information and Strategy in the Korean, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, and Iraq Wars, as well as articles, book chapters, and essays on wartime diplomacy and strategy, coercive diplomacy, American grand strategy, and cybersecurity. He is the recipient of a 2023 Outstanding Faculty Award from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Bakich has participated in governmental and professional workshops and projects, the sponsors of which include the National Intelligence Council, the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, the Project on Civilian-Military Educational Cooperation, and the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum. As a Senior Fellow in Presidential Studies at the Miller Center, Bakich has interviewed numerous senior policymakers, military officers, and Foreign Service officers who served in the George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama administrations.

