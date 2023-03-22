Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022

Spam texts increased by 157% from 2021 to 2022
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Fraudsters sent an estimated 225 billion spam texts in 2022, a 157% increase from 2021, according to a new report from spam call blocker Robokiller.

Spam calls, on the other hand, only increased by a modest 8%, the report found.

“Unfortunately, while robocalls are slowing down in growth, robotexts have really become the most prominent phone scam problem of the year,” Giulia Porter with Robokiller said.

Porter credited STIR/SHAKEN, the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) caller ID authentication technology, for the crackdown in robocalls.

“The FCC did identify a large phone scam operation responsible for billions and billions of car warranty robocalls that Americans had received,” Porter explained. “The FCC was able to trace back and find and shut down those robocall scams almost entirely. Car warranty robocalls went from around 1 billion total robocalls a month to effectively zero.”

To combat the increase in robotexts, the FCC in March adopted new rules that will require mobile service providers to block certain spam messages that are likely illegal.

The BBB has several tips to help protect yourself from robotext scams:

  • Keep track of the texts alerts you have signed up for, so you can easily tell them apart from potential scams
  • Look for spelling and grammatical errors
  • Know that personalized messages do not make the sender trustworthy
  • Look up any phone number to verify it before you call

Robokiller also shared several tips to protect yourself from robocall or robotext scams:

  • Don’t answer phone calls or texts from unknown numbers.
  • Don’t follow prompts like “press 1″ or click on any links
  • Never provide personal information, like banking details or other sensitive information

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teachers fired by WFISD
Two teachers fired by WFISD
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
WFISD finalizes new high schools mascots and colors
Wichita Falls
Rent relief programs may end soon
The driver was taken to United Regional.
One in critical condition after crash on E. Central Freeway
Law enforcement is investigating several leads on the vehicle involved.
Harrold man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert issued in N.C. for missing 3-year-old
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
The Federal Reserve announced another rate hike Wednesday.
Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, second from right, testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science,...
Bipartisan support emerges for Senate railroad safety bill
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Bidens host Women’s History Month reception at White House