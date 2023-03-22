Email City Guide
Severe weather is possible Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 85° with overcast skies in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 64° with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a 60% chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Wind & Hail appears to be the main threat. Thursday, we will have a high of 76° with thunderstorms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 54° with thunderstorms continuing.

Friday, we will have a high of 70° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 69° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with mostly clear skies.

