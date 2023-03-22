Thursday Thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system pushes a dryline into the western half of Texoma Thursday afternoon. Isolated to scattered strong storms will develop along or ahead of this dryline during the afternoon. The stronger storms will produce large hail. A line of storms may develop Thursday night or very early Friday morning as a cold front sweep across the area. The concern with the line will be hail and strong winds.

