Bowie ISD approves 4-day school schedule for 23-24 school year

Fridays will be an independent and flex day for students and staff.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie ISD school board approved the 23-24 school year calendar on Tuesday, and it included a change to the district’s weekly schedule.

Bowie ISD will move to a four-day instructional week, with Fridays being an independent and flex day for students and staff.

In a post on Facebook, Bowie ISD officials said the decision was made after research, surveys, a district forum, staff campus visits and two calendar committee meetings.

School officials will be closely monitoring the implementation of the four-day week in regards to student instruction, student outcomes, student and staff attendance, and student discipline for positive and negative effects.

