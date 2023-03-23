Email City Guide
Electra boys powerlifting prepares for state meet

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Electra boys powerlifting squad has two representatives for the state meet in Abilene.

Sophomores Riggen Thaggard and Geovanni Cedillo are heading down the the state powerlifting meet for the first time.

“It’s great,” said Cedillo. “It’s been a go ever since last year. I’ve been waiting to go to state and made that happen.”

This is the second year in a row the Tigers will have athletes competing in the state meet. Thaggard said having success not only helps the program but is a testament to the coach Jennifer Cope.

“She’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve had,” said Thaggard. “She pushes me to my limits and makes me, me.”

Other Texoma schools in the state meet include: Rider, City View, Bowie, Henrietta, Iowa Park, Hirschi, Petrolia, Nocona, Windthorst and Quanah.

