Fire departments begin training with Fireboss aircraft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Denton Fire Department, Palo Pinto FD, and Graham Fire Rescue are just a few of the many first responders and departments that attended an event at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport to learn about the Fireboss, an aircraft that is crucial to help put out wildfires.

Dauntless Air is the leading U.S. operator of the AT802F Fireboss, the company, along with Texas A&M Forest Service hosted a training opportunity on March 23 for local first responders to get more familiar with the aircraft.

Dan Carroll with Dauntless Air travels to different communities to meet with first responders and the public.

“You can still learn a lot about how the emergency responders that are helping with wildfires, what their operations look like and the tools they use and if they do fly over your house or you see them scooping out a local lake you just learn a little bit more about them and understand that they’re there to help,” Carroll said.

Angel Portillo with the Texas A&M Forest Service said the most important thing that can come from this event is for first responders and Fireboss pilots to understand how to communicate and have more of an understanding of what is going on inside the aircraft when they are being used.

“That is very important for them to know how to communicate and also were going to be working with them not only in this particular region but all over the place so it is very critical that they know what the capabilities are, how to communicate with them and how to stay out of that what are the danger zones, the safety zones that we need to look out for,” Portillo said.

