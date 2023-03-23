Overnight Severe Thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered strong to severe storms will develop overnight across southern Oklahoma and north Texas. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, some hail, and perhaps some gusty winds. These storms should be gone by morning with drier conditions expected for Friday. There’s still a slight chance for a shower on Friday, but most of us will not see any rain. Temperatures will be in the 60s across the east and 70s in the west. Expect a return to milder weather by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.