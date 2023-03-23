Severe thunderstorms are anticipated Thursday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a 60% chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Large hail will be the main threat. Thursday, we will have a high of 77° with thunderstorms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 52° with thunderstorms continuing.

Friday, we will have a high of 75° with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Friday night, we will have a low of 42° with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 70° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 39° with mostly clear skies. On Sunday, we will have a high of 68° with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 40° with mostly clear skies.

