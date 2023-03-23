Southern Grit Advocacy announces coalition meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southern Grit Advocacy of Wichita Falls is announcing the first meeting of the True North Anti-Trafficking Coalition.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 a.m.

Those who want to attend can join in person at The Corner Community Outreach Center or online through Zoom.

RSVP to attend by contacting Southern Grit Advocacy by phone at (940) 264-4748 or by email at info@southerngritadvocacy.org

