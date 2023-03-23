Storm chaser visits Wichita Falls Public Library

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library had a special guest Wednesday evening.

Storm chaser Chelsea Burnett made a stop to share the story of her close calls while chasing tornadoes. Burnett also talked about severe thunderstorms, lightning, hail and flooding.

The event had a crowd of about 22 people who also shared their weather stories. When asked what this type of event means to Burnett, this is what she had to say.

“It helps tie me to the community, coming in and discussing things that impact their lives as well as mine from a different perspective,” Burnett said. “It gives me that validation and that reason for storm chasing and why we do what we do at Texas Storm Chasers is to provide information to people who are in the path of these storms and kind of give them that face to the name.”

To learn more about fun events at the library, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.