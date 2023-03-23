Workforce Solutions hosts Spring Job Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas hosted the Ring in the Spring Job Fair Region 9 ESC on Thursday, March 23.

The job fair hosted over 45 job vendors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s exciting that we can help people get back to work I mean that’s one. Our main goal is to help people find jobs and help businesses find people too so that’s why this event so great so we can meet those two together,” Tom Ostovich with Workforce Solutions said.

Job seekers had an opportunity to meet with the vendors and feel out an application either on paper or electronically. When a job seeker was hired they rang a bell, to ring in the spring.

“Employers rely on us to connect them with quality candidates, and a job fair like this one is a great way to alleviate some of the uncertainty that comes with reviewing applications cold,” Lisa McDaniel, Executive Director at Workforce Solutions North Texas, said in a news release. “Meeting candidates at a job fair can be like mini-interviews for both the employer and the job seeker, not just a meet-and-greet. We have found that this is a great way for both to find a good fit.”

